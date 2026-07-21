Rahul Gandhi Protest LIVE: Rahul, Priyanka, and other Congress leaders detained outside Lok Kalyan Marg

Rahul Gandhi Protest LIVE: Congress leaders led by Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge sat on a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday and demanded his resignation over the police action against students protesting on the NEET paper leak issue.
After nearly 20 minutes, Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh met Gandhi at the protest site on Lok Kalyan Marg and urged him to end his sit-in.
The unprecedented scenes unfolded soon after Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the injured students at a hospital here.
Gandhi, along with Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar, Kerala CM V D Satheesan, and several Congress MPs, raised slogans against the prime minister.
The MPs and other Congress leaders symbolically tied their hands while protesting against alleged restrictions on the people's freedom imposed by the government.
Rahul Gandhi said an attack on students is an attack on every Indian family.
“PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time.”
“I ask every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us in dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence. The voice of India's students will not be ignored,” the Congress leader said.
Talking to PTI, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said, “It is highly unfortunate that at a time when the country needs the Prime Minister and the youth are protesting, he has shut his doors.” He alleged that the same had happened during the farmers' protest.
“For the past 20 days, students have been protesting at Jantar Mantar. Rahul Gandhi has been visiting different cities to amplify the voices of the students,” Yadav said. “There was hope that once Parliament commenced, the matter would be resolved, but the government is not ready to hold a discussion.”
He claimed that now, the only option left is to protest, “and I am proud to say that Rahul Gandhi has refused to leave until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.”
Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Narendra Modi over police action during the march by protestors to Parliament yesterday over their demands, and called upon people who believe in justice for students to join the Congress protest at Lok Kalyan Marg.
In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also said the voice of students will not be ignored.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protesting with opposition leaders and workers at Lok Kalyan Marg, detained by Delhi Police.
RaGa refuses to leave LKM, urges 'patriotic Indians' to join dharna
Rahul Gandhi said an attack on students is an attack on every Indian family.
"PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time.
Congress leaders, including MP Randeep Singh Surjewala, protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg are being detained by police.
“This is not the end; it marks the beginning of a new revolution under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” said Surjewala. “They may imprison us, lathi-charge us, or mistreat us, but Modi ji will have to answer to the millions of sons and daughters of India who have lost their future and seen the hopes of their families extinguished due to paper leaks.”