‘Ghulami works in BJP’: Rahul Gandhi quotes BJP MP at Congress' 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally in Nagpur
Congress kickstarts its campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally in Nagpur. Rahul Gandhi addresses the rally, highlighting the battle of two ideologies in the country. Rahul Gandhi also promised nationwide caste census if Congress comes to power.
The Congress kickstarted its campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday. The Grand Old Party is celebrating their 139th Foundation Day on 28 December. Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi addressed the rally, and said, “There is a battle of two ideologies in the country".
Sounding the 2024 Lok Sabha poll bugle, Rahul Gandhi said, “The freedom struggle was not fought by the kings or rulers of that time, it was fought by the people of the country. Kings and rulers had a partnership with the British. People think that the freedom struggle was only against the British, no, it was also against the kings and rulers".
"Kings had a partnership with the British... Congress fought against that partnership for the people of the country... Before independence, there were no rights for the people of India... This is RSS ideology, we changed this ideology...." Rahul Gandhi said.
“Vice chancellors appointed not on basis of merit but because they belong to a particular organisation. Unemployment highest now in last 40 years", Rahul Gandhi added.
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday had said that the party will give a message of change to defeat the BJP.
