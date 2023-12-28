The Congress kickstarted its campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday. The Grand Old Party is celebrating their 139th Foundation Day on 28 December. Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi addressed the rally, and said, “There is a battle of two ideologies in the country".

"There is a war between two ideologies. There are several parties in NDA and INDIA alliance, but the war is between two ideologies," Rahul Gandhi added.

"You do not fear anyone...This is a fight of ideologies...Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country," said Rahul Gandhi at Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Rahul Gandhi at the rally also promised a nationwide caste census if voted to power in the Centre. “We will undertake caste census after coming to power at Centre", said Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a jibe at the Bhartiya Janata Party, Rahul Gandhi said, “Unlike in BJP, even a junior Congress worker can question and disagree with top party leaders".

At the Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi said, “A BJP MP, who was previously in Congress, told me that 'ghulami' works in BJP..."