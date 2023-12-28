The Congress kickstarted its campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the 'Hain Tayyar Hum' rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday. The Grand Old Party is celebrating their 139th Foundation Day on 28 December. Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi addressed the rally, and said, “There is a battle of two ideologies in the country". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There is a war between two ideologies. There are several parties in NDA and INDIA alliance, but the war is between two ideologies," Rahul Gandhi added.

"You do not fear anyone...This is a fight of ideologies...Together we are going to win elections in Maharashtra and the country," said Rahul Gandhi at Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Rahul Gandhi at the rally also promised a nationwide caste census if voted to power in the Centre. “We will undertake caste census after coming to power at Centre", said Rahul Gandhi.

Taking a jibe at the Bhartiya Janata Party, Rahul Gandhi said, “Unlike in BJP, even a junior Congress worker can question and disagree with top party leaders".

At the Congress' 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur, Rahul Gandhi said, "A BJP MP, who was previously in Congress, told me that 'ghulami' works in BJP..."

Sounding the 2024 Lok Sabha poll bugle, Rahul Gandhi said, “The freedom struggle was not fought by the kings or rulers of that time, it was fought by the people of the country. Kings and rulers had a partnership with the British. People think that the freedom struggle was only against the British, no, it was also against the kings and rulers".

"Kings had a partnership with the British... Congress fought against that partnership for the people of the country... Before independence, there were no rights for the people of India... This is RSS ideology, we changed this ideology...." Rahul Gandhi said.

"Vice chancellors appointed not on basis of merit but because they belong to a particular organisation. Unemployment highest now in last 40 years", Rahul Gandhi added.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday had said that the party will give a message of change to defeat the BJP.

