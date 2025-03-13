Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders protesting the suspension of MLA G Jagadish Reddy have been detained by the police in Telangana. G Jagadish Reddy was suspended from the Telangana Assembly for the rest of the ongoing budget session for making ‘derogatory’ remarks against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

The BRS leader staged a protest in front of the 125-foot Ambedkar Statue at Tankbund, Hyderabad.

KT Rama Rao takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi after the detention of the BRS MLAs, saying the Congress leader preaches about Constitution but has not ‘taught the same values to his own ministers’.

KT Rama Rao said, “It's a blot on democracy and it's truly a black day for democracy in India. Rahul Gandhi preaches Constitution day in and day out. Unfortunately, today he has forgotten to teach his Congress Govt and ministers the same values.”

“In a unilateral move, even though senior leader Jagdishwar Reddy has not uttered a single derogatory word, they have suspended him from the House for the entire session...We are demanding answers from the government over the non-fulfilment of the promises,” he said.

BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy alleged bias on the part of the Speaker. This created an uproar in the Assembly. After Jagadish Reddy's suspension, all BRS MLAs staged a walkout from the Assembly.

Earlier on Wednesday, KTR sharply criticised the 15-month tenure of the Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana, calling it a “failure” and accusing it of misleading the public.

KTR questioned the impact of the government's rule on the State's residents, stating, "Show me a single person in the whole of Telangana who is happy in the 15 months of Revanth Reddy government rule."

KTR pointed out that despite the government's claim of improving conditions for government employees, dissatisfaction was widespread. "The government employees whose salaries we increased by 73 per cent are all unhappy," he said, underlining the lack of progress and the growing discontent within the workforce.