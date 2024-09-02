Rahul Gandhi raises DTC Workers’ struggles, calls for equal work, equal pay: ‘…without salary for the last 6 months’

Rahul Gandhi highlighted the economic insecurity faced by DTC workers and their demands for equal work, equal pay, and complete justice. He interacted with them during a bus ride and shared their issues on X.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Updated2 Sep 2024, 11:40 AM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi takes a ride on DTC bus, in New Delhi(PTI)

Rahul Gandhi highlighted DTCworkers woe that he says he came to know about while inteacting with them and said ‘demands are clear – equal work, equal pay, complete justice!’

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi posted a long message in X, saying, “A few days ago, after having a pleasant bus travel experience in Delhi, I interacted with DTC employees and got to know about their daily routine and problems. No social security, no stable income and no permanent job – contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a state of compulsion. While drivers and conductors are forced to live in the darkness of uncertainty, the Home Guards who are continuously deployed for the safety of passengers are without salary for the last 6 months.”

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut trolled for asking why Rahul Gandhi became LoP: ‘Kya teer…’

“Troubled by this neglect, DTC workers, like government employees across the country, are constantly living under the fear of privatization. These are the people who run India, who facilitate the travel of millions of commuters every day - but all they have got in return for their dedication is injustice.”

“The demands are clear – equal work, equal pay, complete justice! With a heavy and sad mind, they are asking the government, "If we are permanent citizens, then why are our jobs temporary?,” he goes on to add

 

Gandhi takes bus tour in Delhi

Gandhi last week undertook a ride on the DTC bus and interacted with the drivers, conductors and marshals near the Sarojini Nagar Bus depot here to discuss their issues.

Sharing pictures on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also highlighted similar concerns and said How do the drivers, conductors and marshals who run a transport corporation with thousands of buses in the service of the public manage their households? How do they manage their lives amidst inflation, rising fees of children, tensions regarding salary and pension?

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi condoles CRPF inspector’s demise in Udhampur encounter

There are crores of such voices in the country, who are forced to live in terrible economic insecurity. It is important to listen to their Mann Ki Baat, she goes on to aad

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsRahul Gandhi raises DTC Workers’ struggles, calls for equal work, equal pay: ‘…without salary for the last 6 months’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,797.80
    11:41 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -31.4 (-0.65%)

    Tata Steel

    153.20
    11:41 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.4 (0.26%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    11:41 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.25 (1.84%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.35
    11:41 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.05 (-0.68%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Gas Company

    665.00
    11:34 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    58.3 (9.61%)

    Aegis Logis

    807.45
    11:34 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    55 (7.31%)

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings

    721.25
    11:34 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    38 (5.56%)

    Global Health

    1,190.15
    11:34 AM | 2 SEP 2024
    56.3 (4.97%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue