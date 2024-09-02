Rahul Gandhi highlighted the economic insecurity faced by DTC workers and their demands for equal work, equal pay, and complete justice. He interacted with them during a bus ride and shared their issues on X.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted DTCworkers woe that he says he came to know about while inteacting with them and said 'demands are clear – equal work, equal pay, complete justice!'

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi posted a long message in X, saying, "A few days ago, after having a pleasant bus travel experience in Delhi, I interacted with DTC employees and got to know about their daily routine and problems. No social security, no stable income and no permanent job – contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a state of compulsion. While drivers and conductors are forced to live in the darkness of uncertainty, the Home Guards who are continuously deployed for the safety of passengers are without salary for the last 6 months."

"Troubled by this neglect, DTC workers, like government employees across the country, are constantly living under the fear of privatization. These are the people who run India, who facilitate the travel of millions of commuters every day - but all they have got in return for their dedication is injustice."

“The demands are clear – equal work, equal pay, complete justice! With a heavy and sad mind, they are asking the government, "If we are permanent citizens, then why are our jobs temporary?," he goes on to add

Gandhi takes bus tour in Delhi Gandhi last week undertook a ride on the DTC bus and interacted with the drivers, conductors and marshals near the Sarojini Nagar Bus depot here to discuss their issues.

Sharing pictures on X, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also highlighted similar concerns and said How do the drivers, conductors and marshals who run a transport corporation with thousands of buses in the service of the public manage their households? How do they manage their lives amidst inflation, rising fees of children, tensions regarding salary and pension?