Rahul Gandhi responds to EC’s affidavit demand over ‘vote chori’ claim: ‘Taken oath of Constitution’

Rahul Gandhi responds to EC's demand of affidavit following ‘vote chori’ claim: ‘Taken oath of Constitution’

Published8 Aug 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi briefs INDIA bloc leaders regarding his allegations of 'voter fraud', in New Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi briefs INDIA bloc leaders regarding his allegations of 'voter fraud', in New Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday responded after the Election Commission demanded an affidavit from him following his allegations of "huge criminal fraud" in polls.

“The Election Commission demands an affidavit from me. It says that I must take an oath. I have already taken the oath of the Constitution in Parliament,” Rahul Gandhi said responding to the demands.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

