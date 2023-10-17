Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi visited Aizawl on his two-day stay in poll-bound Mizoram. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi was seen riding pillion on a two-wheeler taxi in state capital Aizawl on Tuesday and hailed the much-talked-about traffic discipline in the northeastern state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While returning from Lal Thanhawla's residence, he rode pillion on a two-wheeler taxi, state Congress media cell chairman Lalremruata Renthlei told news agency PTI.

Gandhi was on a two-day visit to Mizoram from Monday to campaign for party candidates in poll-bound Mizoram. Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 7.

The Congress released a list if 39 candidates for the Mizoram Assembly elections.

In the 2018 elections, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ten points to sum up Rahul Gandhi's Mizoram visit -Gandhi, who arrived in Aizawl on Monday, took part in a padayatra, during which he was greeted by large crowds. At the end of the march, he addressed a rally

-On Tuesday, Gandhi interacted with party leaders and addressed a press conference in Aizawl. He concluded his two-day visit by addressing a rally in Lunglei town in the southern part of the state.

-On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the opposition INDIA alliance represents 60 per cent of the country, more than the BJP does {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-In a blow to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s dynasty politics allegations gainst Congress, Rahul Gandhi at a rally said, "What exactly is the son of Amit Shah doing?" he asked.

"What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing? What does Rajnath Singh's son do? Last I heard, Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket. Please be objective. Look at the BJP, many of their children like Anurag Thakur, are dynasties," Rahul Gandhi said.

-Gandhi alleged that both the major parties in the northeastern state – the ruling MNF and opposition ZPM – are "instruments for the BJP and the RSS to gain a foothold" in the Christian-majority state {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-At the rally, Rahul Gandhi claimed the Congress is going to win in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram assembly polls

-On the Manipur ethnic violence, he said the "hatred spread by the BJP" has to be removed and bridges have to be built between the two communities.

-Hitting out at the ruling MNF government in the state, he said it has failed to crack down on drugs, provide jobs or build or maintain infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Speaking at a rally in Lunglei, Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme and said, "I am less interested in telling you my 'mann ki baat' and more interested in listening to your 'mann ki baat'.

-Earlier after taking part in a Padyatra from Chanmari (Aizawl) to Raj Bhawan, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra celebrated the idea of India. The BJP destroyed that idea in Manipur."

