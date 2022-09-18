Rahul Gandhi's led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Alappuzha, enters 11th2 min read . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 08:01 AM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will resume his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' with other senior Congress leaders from Haripad, Alappuzha
The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed on its eleventh day from Haripad, Alappuzha. Rahul Gandhi, with other senior Congress leaders, has covered more than 200km of the 3500 km yatra which started from Kanyakumari on 7 September and will end in Srinagar covering twelve states and two union territories in about five months.