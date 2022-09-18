The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi resumed on its eleventh day from Haripad, Alappuzha. Rahul Gandhi, with other senior Congress leaders, has covered more than 200km of the 3500 km yatra which started from Kanyakumari on 7 September and will end in Srinagar covering twelve states and two union territories in about five months.

The leaders also took a rest on 16 September in the Kollam district of Kerala after which they reached Alappuzha on 17 September where the leaders were accorded with a grand reception at Krishnapuram on the Kollam-Alappuzha border.

'201 kms covered in 10 days.Bharat Yatris walked 20 kms since morning. Turnout of crowds to witness the yatra has continued to swell in numbers. The overriding issue throughout the day is one of the main themes of the #BharatJodoYatra — unite to break the shackles of unemployment," tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

The yatra plans to spend 19 days in Kerala and will cover seven districts of the state before entering Karnataka on 1 October.

After Alappuzha, the yatra will pass through Ernakulam on 21 and 22 September and will reach Thrissur on 23 September. It will pass through Palakkad on 26 and 27 September and will enter Malappuram on 28 September.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh also announced individual ‘Bharat Jodo Yatras’ for Assam and West Bengal. “Assam will begin on 1st November, from Dhubri to Sadiya. Similarly, in the next 3-4 months, Bharat Jodo Yatra - West Bengal will also be held", he said.

"Next year, we may plan a Yatra from Porbandar in the west to Parshuram Kund in the east, depending on the outcome of this present one," Ramesh added.

Rajasthan Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the Congress President

Even as only a week is left in the nomination process for the elections for the post of Congress President, the Rajasthan unit of the party passed a resolution seeking Rahul Gandhi to take over as President again.

The resolution was backed by Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and was passed by the delegates of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) who will vote in the President's election. The resolution is also interesting as it was proposed by Ashok Gehlot who seem to be the frontrunner in the Presidential Elections.

The resolution can also start a domino effect with other state units also demanding the same.