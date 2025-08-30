VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘toffee diplomacy’ with black-flag waving BJP protestors in Arrah goes viral

A dramatic scene unfolded during the Voter Adhikar Yatra on Saturday when Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stopped his convoy to engage with protestors waving black flags at him. In an unusual gesture, the Rae Bareli MP offered candies to members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), who had gathered in protest over alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during an earlier rally in Darbhanga.

Why was Rahul Gandhi shown black flags in Bihar? Members of the BJP’s youth wing staged demonstrations against Rahul Gandhi after a purported video surfaced showing offensive remarks against the Prime Minister and his late mother. The incident sparked outrage within the BJP, with leaders accusing the opposition of “lowering political standards.”

In response, LoP Rahul Gandhi attempted to defuse the tension by offering toffees to the protestors while urging calm. The gesture, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media, drawing both criticism and amusement.

What is the Voter Adhikar Yatra? The Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, is a 16-day march across Bihar covering over 1,300 kilometres and 20 districts. The opposition bloc has alleged “vote theft” in previous elections, branding the campaign as a movement to highlight voter-list irregularities.

During roadshows, Rahul Gandhi was seen raising slogans such as “Vote chor, gaddi chhodd” (vote thief, leave power), tapping into public discontent. Congress leaders like Pawan Khera said the demonstrations reflected “anger and sadness” among people who felt “deceived” by the government.

How has the BJP reacted? BJP leaders strongly condemned the remarks made in Darbhanga, with Bihar minister Nitin Nabin declaring that “every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply” for insulting the Prime Minister’s mother. BJP and Congress workers clashed in Patna on Friday, leading to stone-pelting near the Congress office.

Police later confirmed the arrest of one accused in the abuse case, identified as “Raja,” and registered a case against those involved. Authorities said further action would follow.

Tejashwi Yadav declares himself CM face As the yatra concluded in Ara on Sunday, the spotlight shifted from Rahul Gandhi’s gestures to a bold political move by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. From the stage, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son unilaterally declared himself the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, according to a report by India Today.

Significantly, Rahul Gandhi—who has repeatedly avoided questions about leadership roles in Bihar—remained silent on Tejashwi Yadav’s proclamation. Also present was Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who watched as the RJD leader made the announcement to thunderous applause.

Tejashwi Yadav sharpened his attack on Nitish Kumar, branding him a “copycat Chief Minister” who merely follows policies introduced by others. Positioning himself as the “original” leader, Yadav made clear that the RJD, not Congress, intends to set the agenda for the opposition in Bihar.

