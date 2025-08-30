Subscribe

VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘toffee diplomacy’ with black-flag waving BJP protestors in Arrah goes viral

In Bihar’s high-voltage Voter Adhikar Yatra, Rahul Gandhi tried calming black-flag protestors with candies—while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav grabbed headlines by declaring himself the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate, as Gandhi stayed silent.

Written By Sayantani Biswas
Published30 Aug 2025, 06:41 PM IST
Advertisement
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi greets the supporters during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, in Arrah on Saturday.
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi greets the supporters during the Voter Adhikar Yatra, in Arrah on Saturday. (AICC)

A dramatic scene unfolded during the Voter Adhikar Yatra on Saturday when Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stopped his convoy to engage with protestors waving black flags at him. In an unusual gesture, the Rae Bareli MP offered candies to members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), who had gathered in protest over alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during an earlier rally in Darbhanga.

Advertisement
Also Read | Man who abused PM Modi in Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav's rally in Bihar arrested

Why was Rahul Gandhi shown black flags in Bihar?

Members of the BJP’s youth wing staged demonstrations against Rahul Gandhi after a purported video surfaced showing offensive remarks against the Prime Minister and his late mother. The incident sparked outrage within the BJP, with leaders accusing the opposition of “lowering political standards.”

In response, LoP Rahul Gandhi attempted to defuse the tension by offering toffees to the protestors while urging calm. The gesture, caught on camera, quickly went viral on social media, drawing both criticism and amusement.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi vows to prove BJP, RSS 'win elections by ‘stealing’ votes

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Advertisement

What is the Voter Adhikar Yatra?

The Voter Adhikar Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, is a 16-day march across Bihar covering over 1,300 kilometres and 20 districts. The opposition bloc has alleged “vote theft” in previous elections, branding the campaign as a movement to highlight voter-list irregularities.

During roadshows, Rahul Gandhi was seen raising slogans such as “Vote chor, gaddi chhodd” (vote thief, leave power), tapping into public discontent. Congress leaders like Pawan Khera said the demonstrations reflected “anger and sadness” among people who felt “deceived” by the government.

Also Read | Amit Shah questions Rahul Gandhi's 'morality' over bill to oust arrested PM, CM

How has the BJP reacted?

BJP leaders strongly condemned the remarks made in Darbhanga, with Bihar minister Nitin Nabin declaring that “every son of Bihar will give a befitting reply” for insulting the Prime Minister’s mother. BJP and Congress workers clashed in Patna on Friday, leading to stone-pelting near the Congress office.

Advertisement

Police later confirmed the arrest of one accused in the abuse case, identified as “Raja,” and registered a case against those involved. Authorities said further action would follow.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi says now children in Bihar telling him ‘vote chor, gaddi chhodd’

Tejashwi Yadav declares himself CM face

As the yatra concluded in Ara on Sunday, the spotlight shifted from Rahul Gandhi’s gestures to a bold political move by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. From the stage, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son unilaterally declared himself the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, according to a report by India Today.

Significantly, Rahul Gandhi—who has repeatedly avoided questions about leadership roles in Bihar—remained silent on Tejashwi Yadav’s proclamation. Also present was Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who watched as the RJD leader made the announcement to thunderous applause.

Advertisement

Tejashwi Yadav sharpened his attack on Nitish Kumar, branding him a “copycat Chief Minister” who merely follows policies introduced by others. Positioning himself as the “original” leader, Yadav made clear that the RJD, not Congress, intends to set the agenda for the opposition in Bihar.

Also Read | Tejashwi Yadav says EC ‘helping’ BJP leaders with 2 voter cards in Bihar

What next for Bihar politics?

While the Election Commission has yet to announce poll dates, Tejashwi’s declaration has set the stage for a charged contest. Rahul Gandhi’s viral toffee-offering episode may have grabbed headlines, but the larger takeaway is the INDIA bloc’s uneasy power balance—RJD asserting dominance, Congress ducking leadership questions, and BJP sharpening its counterattack.

 
 
Rahul Gandhi
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsVIDEO: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘toffee diplomacy’ with black-flag waving BJP protestors in Arrah goes viral
Read Next Story