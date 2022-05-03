Ruling party at the Centre Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition party Indian National Congress (Congress) has broken into a war of tweets, a day after Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad was spotted attending a wedding in Kathmandu.

Potshots barged from both sides, when BJP took a dig at Rahul Gandhi attending a party in Kathmandu at a time when the Congress party is reportedly under severe internal crisis.

The Congress had raked up allegations of “uninvited" foreign trips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi is on a three day Europe visit, where he has visited Germany and has left for the second leg of his journey to Denmark.

As per a report published by the Kathmandu Post on Monday, the former Congress president was in the Himalayan nation to attend his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas’ wedding, whose father served as Nepal’s Ambassador to Myanmar. The wedding is planned for Tuesday and a reception will be held Thursday, the newspaper reported.

BJP national leaders and loyalists accused the Congress MP of ‘partying’ while simultaneously being critical of the BJP-led India government on social media.

The developments surfaced after Congress’ Twitter handle criticised the Prime Minister for traveling abroad at a time when there was unrest in the country. “There is a crisis in the country, but Saheb (Prime Minister Modi) is relishing abroad," Congress had tweeted.

To this BJP on Tuesday tweeted a video of the Congress MP at a place what appeared to be a nightclub. BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared the video and said, “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize(sic). He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate.…"

Reacting to BJP’s allegations, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala denied that Gandhi went to Nepal as an “uninvited guest" unlike PM Modi who went to Pakistan to “celebrate former PM Nawaz Sharif’s birthday".

“He has gone to a friendly country Nepal… Maybe after today, PM Modi and BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a wedding. Last I checked, having a family in this country, having friends in this country, attending weddings, engagement ceremonies, etc., is a matter of our culture and civilisation. It has still not become a crime in this country to marry, be friends with someone or to attend their wedding celebrations. Maybe after today, PM Modi and BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a marriage," Surjewala said at a press conference.

Virundhunagar Congress MP Manickam Tagore too defended Gandhi. “What is wrong in it when he attends a marriage reception? Why Sanghi’s are afraid about him? Why Sanghis are spreading lies? Everyone of us attend private functions," he said on Twitter.

Only a few days ago, poll strategist Prashant Kishore declared that he will not be working for the Congress party citing the fact that the Sonia Gandhi-led party needs “leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems"