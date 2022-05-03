“He has gone to a friendly country Nepal… Maybe after today, PM Modi and BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a wedding. Last I checked, having a family in this country, having friends in this country, attending weddings, engagement ceremonies, etc., is a matter of our culture and civilisation. It has still not become a crime in this country to marry, be friends with someone or to attend their wedding celebrations. Maybe after today, PM Modi and BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a marriage," Surjewala said at a press conference.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}