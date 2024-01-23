Rahul Gandhi says he was ‘prevented’ from speaking to Meghalaya students: ‘Home Ministry called Assam CM…’
Rahul Gandhi's interactions with students, civil society members, and party leaders at the University of Science and Technology in Meghalaya were re-scheduled to a hotel after the university withdrew permission.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra re-entered Assam today. 23 January. Earlier at a meet in Meghalaya, Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was "prevented" from interacting with students of a private university. This allegation against Union Home Minister Amit Shah comes as Assam Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has denied the Yatra permission to enter Guwahati. According to latest reports, the Yatra was stopped at the Guwahati border by the heavy security that the Assam government had deployed.
Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to hold separate interactions with students, civil society members and party leaders at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, (USTM) in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, bordering Assam, on Tuesday morning.
The programmes at the private varsity were announced by the Congress on Monday afternoon but were re-scheduled to a hotel, also in Ri Bhoi district, later after the university withdrew the permission.
"It is not important if Rahul Gandhi comes or not. What is important is that you are allowed to listen to anybody you want. You must be allowed to live the life as you want and not as somebody else wants," he said.
"They want to turn you into slaves but I know that nobody, no power in the universe can do it," Rahul Gandhi asserted, while attacking the BJP.
He also maintained that "this is happening not only in Assam but in every school, college, university of India", where the students are "being not allowed to have their own imagination".
Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Assam later on Tuesday said, “Assam CM (Himanta Biswas Sarma), the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) and the PM (Narendra Modi) can break the rules but we (Congress) would never do such a thing. However, this doesn't mean that we are weak. Congress workers are 'Babbar Sher'".
According to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's official handle on X, the Congress will hold a press conference later today. After that, the yatra will resume its journey and it will halt at Bishnupur in Assam.
