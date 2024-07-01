Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion on NEET-UG row in Lok Sabha; ‘I will decide,’ responds Speaker Om Birla

The NEET UG examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities in the country and 14 cities abroad with 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
First Published02:11 PM IST
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi speaks inside the House during the fifth day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, at the Parliament in New Delhi on Friday.
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi speaks inside the House during the fifth day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, at the Parliament in New Delhi on Friday.( (ANI Photo/Sansad TV))

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi once again raised the issue of alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination in the Lok Sabha. The Raebareli MP demanded an extra day for the discussion.

"A message is disseminated to the country, from Parliament. We want to send a message to students that NEET issue is important for the Parliament. So, to send this message, we want the Parliament to discuss this," the Congress leader said. 

Responding to this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “You can give your suggestions, but I decide.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh responded to Rahul Gandhi's demand and said that any discussion should be done only after the Motion of thanks on the President's address. 

"Parliament proceedings are carried out based on some rules and traditions. I request the Opposition that any discussion should be done only after the Motion of thanks on President's address," Singh said.

However, Opposition Members of Parliament walk out of Lok Sabha as the Speaker refused Gandhi's suggestion for a one-day discussion on NEET-UG row.

The NEET UG examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities in the country and 14 cities abroad with 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination. The results were declared on June 4, which immediately caused a hue and cry with aspirants raising multiple issues. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720 led to widespread protests in the country.

The Supreme Court ruled that the "grace marks" awarded to some students should be scrapped and provided the affected candidates with the option to either take a re-test or retain their original scores, excluding the grace marks.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla dismissed the allegation of some MPs that the Speaker switched off the mic. "Outside the House, some MPs level allegations that the Speaker switches off the mic. The control of the mic is not in the hands of the one who sits on the Chair," he said.

Earlier, the members of the opposition parties staged a protest on the Parliament premises on Monday against the central government's "misuse" of central agencies including the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The leaders were seen carrying placards and posters that read "Respect Opposition, Stop Intimidation!", "Stop misusing agencies to silence opposition," End the rein of fear, stop ED, IT, CBI misuse, "Bhaajpa mei jaao bhrashtachar ka licence pao..."

The opposition parties have been targeting the central government alleging misuse of the central agencies "to silence" the opposition. The arrests of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Ministers, former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, and TMC Ministers by ED and CBI in various cases invited criticism from many sectors.

(With ANI inputs)

