Rahul Gandhi slams ‘BJP-BJD partnership’ in Odisha during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha, alleges BJP-BJD partnership. Rahul Gandhi accuses Odisha government of neglecting tribals and Dalits, promises to address unemployment
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Odisha, where he reached from Jharkhand. In Odisha, the Wayanad MP alleged that the BJP and BJD has a "partnership" in Odisha and the Congress has been opposing them to protect the interest of the people of the state.