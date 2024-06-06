Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to become the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha? The grand old party secured a victory in 99 Lok Sabha constituencies, marking huge gains in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. According to reports, Congress has been urging Rahul Gandhi to take up the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi won the Rae Bareli constituency from Uttar Pradesh and the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency from Kerala.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP-elect Manickam Tagore, in a post on microblogging site X, urged former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi to lead the Congress in the lower house.

"I sought votes on the name of my leader, Rahul Gandhi. I think he should be the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha. I hope elected Congress MPs also think the same. Let's see how the Congress Parliamentary Party decides. We are a Democratic Party," Tagore, who won from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu, said.

Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha and Karti Chidambaram, have advocated for Rahul Gandhi to assume leadership of the Lok Sabha parliamentary party.

Tankha emphasized Gandhi's pivotal role in leading the campaign, suggesting that the decision should be unanimous among party leaders and MPs. Tankha said, "Rahul ji led the campaign frontally. He was the face. He is duty-bound to take on the mantle of Lok Sabha parliamentary party leadership. @RahulGandhi cannot take all decisions about himself. Some decisions the party leaders / MPs have to take. Surely will be a unanimous choice."

Karti Chidambaram expressed his belief that Gandhi should take up the role of opposition leader on behalf of the Congress. Chidambaram said, "...I think the slot will come to the Congress. In my personal opinion, Rahul Gandhi himself must take up the leader of the opposition on behalf of Congress."

Rahul Gandhi, credited by the party for the remarkable resurgence in the 2024 elections, had previously stepped down as Congress president after the party's defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, the 53-year-old Rahul Gandhi has not held any constitutional post even when his party was in power.

Even Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut lauded Gandhi's leadership, stating that there would be no objections if Gandhi were willing to lead. Raut highlighted Gandhi's stature as a national leader and supported his leadership within the alliance.

"If Rahul Gandhi is ready to accept the leadership, why would we object? He has proven himself as a national leader for multiple times. He is one of the popular leaders. We all want him and love him. There is no objection and difference in the alliance," Sanjay Raut said at a press conference.

Although Rahul Gandhi faced controversies, such as his expulsion from the Lok Sabha over a defamation case, the Supreme Court of India reinstated him to his seat.

