Rahul Gandhi to be made leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha? Congress leaders, Sanjay Raut say ‘no objection if…’
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After Congress' victory in 99 Lok Sabha constituencies, party leaders and MPs advocate for Rahul Gandhi to assume the role of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to become the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha? The grand old party secured a victory in 99 Lok Sabha constituencies, marking huge gains in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. According to reports, Congress has been urging Rahul Gandhi to take up the position of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.