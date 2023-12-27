comScore
Rahul Gandhi to start Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai on January 14. Details here

 Livemint

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra starting on 14 January. The 6,200 km yatra cross 14 states including Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, Gujarat will end in Mumbai on 20 March 2024. 

The announcement was made by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh said, “This Yatra will cover a distance of 6,200 km. It travels the states including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat and finally Maharashtra. The mode of yatra is through the bus."

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress forms manifesto committee; check key issues in focus

Further adding, he said, “This Yatra is going to interact with youth, women and marginalised people."

 

 

Published: 27 Dec 2023, 10:40 AM IST
