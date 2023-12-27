Rahul Gandhi to start Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai on January 14. Details here
Rahul Gandhi to kickstart 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra on 14 January ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra starting on 14 January. The 6,200 km yatra cross 14 states including Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, Gujarat will end in Mumbai on 20 March 2024.
Further adding, he said, “This Yatra is going to interact with youth, women and marginalised people."
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!