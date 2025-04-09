Rahul Gandhi warns of ‘economic storm’ from Trump tariffs, says ‘millions at risk’

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took a sarcastic jibe at PM Narendra Modi highlighting the ‘missing hug’ with US President Donald Trump. The Congress MP rang alarm bells of an impending ‘financial storm’ at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting, stating Trump chose to impose new tariffs on India, instead of ‘hugging’ PM Modi.

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of succumbing to pressure from US President Donald Trump on the imposition of tariffs.

Recalling the Trump-Modi camaraderie during the US President's first term, Rahul Gandhi said, “Yaad hain aapko galein lage the? Iss abr gaelin lagne wali photo dekhi aapne? Kahan gayab ho gayi?”(Remember they had hugged last time? This time did you spot any such image? Where did it(The friendship between trump and Modi) vanish?

"President Trump ne order diya, jinko Modiji apne pitr kehetein hain. Suno iss baar galein nahin lagenge, iss baar nayein tarriff lagenge", (President Trump, whom PM Modi considers his friend, ordered that we wont be hugging this time, we will e imposing new tariffs on India), Rahul Gandhi added.

The Congress MP said that PM Modi did not utter a word on the news tariffs. Rahul Gandhi maintained that the Indian PM remains mum on the same. He alleged that PM Modi ‘ne 2 din drama chalaya’, so that Indians don't pay attention to the tariff wars.

‘Sachchai hain ki aarthik toofan aane wala hain’, (There is truth in the fact that India is loooking at an impending financial storm), Rahul Gandhi warned at AICC meet.

Crores of people will be impacted, Rahul Gandhi cautioned, adding “Where is the PM hiding?”

On Waqf Bill Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Waqf (Amendment) Act is “anti-Constitution” and an attack on the freedom of religion, as he warned that the BJP-RSS will soon go after the rights of other minorities such as Christians and Sikhs.

Rahul Gandhi said the new Waqf Act is an attack on freedom of religion and is anti-Constitution.

Citing an article in an RSS-linked magazine, Gandhi alleged that the BJP and RSS have set their sights now on the rights of Christians, and Sikhs would be next.

On Bangladesh Referring to PM Modi's recent meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, Gandhi said the Bangladeshi leader "gives adverse remarks and he is sitting with him".