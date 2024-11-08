LoP Rahul Gandhi writes to Kamala Harris post-US election defeat: ’Will continue our friendship…’

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, wrote to US Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting the strengthened cooperation between India and the US under the Biden administration and congratulating her on her presidential campaign's unifying message.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Leader of Opposition in LoK Sabha Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in LoK Sabha Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to United States Vice President Kamala Harris. "... Under the Biden administration, India and the US have deepened cooperation on issues of global importance. Our shared commitment to democratic values will continue to guide our friendship..." Rahul Gandhi wrote in his letter to Harris.

“I would like to congratulate you on your spirited presidential campaign. Your unifying message of hope will continue to inspire many', the letter read, adding “As the Vice President, your (Kamala Harris) determination to bring people together, and find common ground will be remembered”. 

“I wish you the very best on you future endeavours”, the letter concluded. 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in her first press briefing since Tuesday's election blamed the 'global headwinds' for Democrats' loss in the US Presidential elections 2024.

Pierre said that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have accepted the US Election results, and one cannot re-write history.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris accepted the choice that the country has made. We cannot re-write history and we have to remember what happened in 2022. When we came out of the 2022 mid-terms, we saw successful mid-terms for any new administration from over 60 years. It was because of President's policies... those were popular with the American people," she said.

The 2024 presidential election is over, but the path to Inauguration Day on January 20 is just beginning. The votes have to be certified in the states, the Electoral College has to meet and then Congress counts the vote.

President-elect Donald Trump has won enough electoral votes to claim the presidency, even though not every state has finished counting its ballots.

In addition to Trump's decisive win over Vice President Kamala Harris, Republicans also took back the US Senate, building a solid majority in that chamber that confirms federal judicial nominations.

States have to finish their ballot counts and formally certify the winner of their popular vote by December 11. The new Congress will meet on January 3, 2025. It will accept each state's certified results of the presidential election on January 6, formally paving the way for Trump's inauguration.

Donald Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 20, 2025. That is the day he will formally become president again.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 10:09 AM IST
      Popular in Politics

