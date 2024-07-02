’Rahul Gandhi’s arrow hit the right spot…’: Opposition reacts to PM Modi’s 2-hour-long speech in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi's arrow has hit the right spot, quipped Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel as Prime Minister Narendra Modi uttered a two-hour-long speech in the Lok Sabha". PM Modi delivered a two-hour speech on Tuesday, replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha. PM Modi mocked Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in his speech. He further talked about the Emergency and NEET Exam debacle.

"Hindu religion is non-violent and PM Modi is continuously speaking lies. I Have heard PM Modi's today's speech and it showed that he has gone crazy," Baghel added.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate took a dig at PM Modi for continuing his speech despite reports of Hathras stampede emerging, where 107 people lost their lives, and said, “I was hoping that the PM would have got prior information and he would have cut short his 2 hour and 14-minute-long statement. But he refused to do so”.

Congress Amethi MP KL Sharma said, “It is just a repetitio of speech, there was nothing new. He didn't say anything on the issues raised by Congress.”

Congress' INDIA bloc ally and Uttar Pradesh's majority party Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said, “What should have found a mention in the (PM's) speech today... there is no clear stand of the government on doubling farmers' income.”

Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal flagged that the prime minister failed to talk about his country people. The Akali Dal MP said, “Maximum part of his speech was aimed at one person. For around two hours, he (PM Modi) only talked about Rahul Gandhi. Who will talk about the country in such cases? Rahul Gandhi speaks about Narendra Modi and vice versa. Who is talking about the countrymen? The nation wanted to hear about their vision regarding unemployment, farmers' issues and high inflation.”