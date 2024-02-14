Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' cancelled in Jharkhand as he joins farmers' agitation in Delhi
ahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Jharkhand cancelled as he rushed to Delhi to join farmers' agitation. Scheduled interaction with MGNREGA workers in Ranka to be conducted by Jairam Ramesh and other party leaders.
The second phase of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Jharkhand, which was scheduled to commence on Wednesday, has been cancelled, a party official said.
