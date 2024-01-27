Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume tomorrow even as Bengal Police denies permission
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to resume on 28 January, with a public meeting in Siliguri denied by West Bengal Police.
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to resume on 28 January after a two day break. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will re-join the Nyay Yatra in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, according to PTI report. However, the West Bengal Police has denied the Congress Nyay Yatra permission for a public meeting scheduled to be held in Siliguri, reports Hindustan Times.