Rahul Gandhi's chocolate-making endeavor at Ooty factory | Watch

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday visited a chocolate-making factory at Ooty on his trip to Tamil Nadu and shared a video of him showing his attempt at making chocolate. At the factory, Rahul Gandhi spoke about Goods and Services Tax (GST). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi said creating industrial hubs and implementing a single GST rate are imperative measures to shield MSMEs which collectively possess the power to drive India's growth engine.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi had made a stop at Moddys Chocolates, a renowned brand in Ooty, while he was on his way to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad, subsequent to the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nestled amidst the picturesque Nilgiris lies a globally renowned Indian industry -- the chocolate-makers of Ooty, a statement issued by the Congress said.

In the statement, Rahul Gandhi said, “On my way to Wayanad, recently, I had the delightful experience of visiting one of Ooty's most celebrated brands: Moddys Chocolates. The entrepreneurial spirit of the couple behind this small business, Muralidhar Rao and Swati, is inspiring."

He said, “This dedicated team of 70 women crafts some of the most exquisite couverture chocolates I've ever tasted. However, like countless other small and medium businesses across India, Moddys is grappling with the burden of the same adversary - the Gabbar Singh Tax," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In a landscape where the government appears to favour larger corporations to the detriment of the MSME sector, it is the pure grit of hardworking Indians like the women I met here that sustains India's growth," he said, adding that Muralidhar Rao and Swati's children deserve a thriving future.

In a tweet, he said, “A team of 70 incredible women drives one of Ooty’s famous chocolate factories! The story of Moddys Chocolates is a remarkable testament to the great potential of India's MSMEs."

In the video, Rahul Gandhi is seen trying his hands on making chocolates and interacting with the women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}