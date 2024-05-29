Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi's ‘nobody knew Mahatma Gandhi’ remark: 'Only a student of Entire Political Science would…'
PM Modi stated that Mahatma Gandhi became known to the world after the 1982 movie 'Gandhi'. Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Modi's statement, referring to his educational background.
Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement during a TV interview that the world was unaware of Mahatma Gandhi till before the Richard Attenborough 1982 movie, Gandhi. Taking to microblogging site X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Only a student of 'Entire Political Science' would need to watch the film to know about Mahatma Gandhi."