Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement during a TV interview that the world was unaware of Mahatma Gandhi till before the Richard Attenborough 1982 movie, Gandhi. Taking to microblogging site X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Only a student of 'Entire Political Science' would need to watch the film to know about Mahatma Gandhi."

Rahul Gandhi's 'only a student of Entire Political Science' jibe referenced the Master of Arts degree certificate of PM Modi posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their Twitter account. BJP, in the degree certificates posted, had said, "PM Modi's educational degrees made public by Shri @AmitShah: BA from Delhi University and MA from Gujarat University."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent TV interview, stated that Mahatma Gandhi was unknown to the world until Ben Kingsley's Gandhi (1982) movie. The statement comes ahead of the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

PM Modi, sharing his observations from his world tours, revealed that the world's recognition of Mahatma Gandhi was significantly influenced by Richard Attenborough's 1982 movie 'Gandhi'. He also pointed out that while figures like Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr were globally renowned, the Indian government could have done more to promote Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, a legacy that has resonated across the world.

Narendra Modi's educational background has been a point of debate between the Congress and BJP, often flagged by Rahul Gandhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, and Arvind Kejriwal had faced a defamation case when they asked for Modi's educational background.

Gujarat High Court, in March 2023, ruled that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) need not furnish PM Modi's degree certificates under the Right to Information Act (RTI Act). Following this, the Gujarat University filed a complaint accusing Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh of defamation.

