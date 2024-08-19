Rahul Gandhi took an Uber ride to discuss the struggles of gig workers with driver Sunil Upadhyay. He highlighted their financial hardships and called for concrete policies to support them.

leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took an Uber ride and had a conversation with the cab driver to highlight the plight of gig workers in India. The Congress MP shared a video on social media platforms, captioning it " Aamdani kum aur mehengai se nikalta dum- ye hain bharat k gig workers ki vythaa" (Low income and inflation suffocating them - this is the plight of gig workers in India).

Rahul Gandhi took an Uber trip with cab driver Sunil Upadhyay. The duo engaged in a conversation, where Sunil Upadhyay informed that he has been driving a cab for five years.

Rahul Gandhi said he discussed the plight of gig workers like delivery agents and cab drivers with Sunil Upadhyay during an Uber ride. "Met his family to examine the problems of gig workers like cab drivers and delivery agents in the country." Gandhi added.

“They are struggling to survive on a hand-to-mouth income - with no savings and no basis for the family's future." Rahul Gandhi deduced. "Congress state governments should do justice by making concrete policies to solve these problems." the LoP added.

During the Uber Trip, the driver Sunil Upadhyay told Rahul Gandhi, “I have been driving a cab for five years. Earlier, I used to work in a company. After I got married, I have been driving a cab. I keep driving the cab for two days continuously. Earlier, when the CAG was 30 rupees, even then the cab used to run at the same rate and now it has become 95 rupees, still it is running at the same rate. In 2011-12, the cab business was very good. At that time, even the company used to pay 10 thousand rupees."

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Rahul Gandhi had promised assured first job and social security for gig workers. He had assured social security for gig workers and a ₹5,000 crore fund "Yuva Roshni" for startups.

On 11 August, officials said that a staggering number of Indians face financial hardship due to disability, with lakhs suffering temporary or permanent limitations each year.

The officials emphasised that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should recognise this critical gap in financial security. One among them, P Nanda Gopal, Founder and CEO of Upsure, emphasized the critical need for DIP plans among vulnerable groups like daily wage earners and gig workers.

In 2023, it was reported that Ola, Porter, Uber, Dunzo, Amazon Flex, and Flipkart are the worst performers across parameters related to fair work and conditions among gig workers.

Of the 12 digital platforms evaluated by the Fairwork India Team, only Tata-owned BigBasket scored the highest point 6 out of 10 across five principles (fair pay, fair conditions, fair contract, fair management and fair representation) for gig workers.

BluSmart, Swiggy, Urban Company, and Zomato scored five points and Zepto four.

Notably, the Ashok Gehlot headed Rajasthan Assembly had passed a bill in 2023 for the formation of a welfare board as well as a fund for platform-based gig workers in the state and to facilitate social security for them.