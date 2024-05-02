Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi's personal choice: Jairam Ramesh says Cong likely to reveal Raebareli, Amethi candidates today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jairam Ramesh revealed that the Congress party is expected to unveil the names of the candidates for the Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seats by this evening.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress party is expected to announce its candidates for the Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha constituencies today, May 2. The anticipation is high as the names of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are being speculated for the Amethi and Raebareli seats, respectively.