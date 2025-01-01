Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said on Wednesday, January 1, that people of Maharashtra think of his party when they want solutions to any problem but forget it on the election day. In a long post on social media X, Raj Thackeray appealed the party workers to put the poll results behind them and move on, stating that he would speak to them soon and give a broader direction on the future course of action.

“There have been so many changes in almost every aspect of human life that life seemed like a different era just 25 years ago. During this 25-year period, our party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has seen many ups and downs. And all this has taught us a lot,” Raj Thackeray said.

He said many things have remained same like “Marathi people feel insecure. Young people do not get work, but at the same time, job opportunities are available to those coming from outside the state. The unemployed do not have a caste, but they are made to feel that caste, and they incite conflicts between castes. The lives of all workers, from farmers to the poor, are being ruined by inflation.”

“People remember Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in every problem, but they forget the party at the time of voting,” the MNS chief said, adding that the party should accept it and move forward. Raj Thackeray also claimed that just weeks after the poll results, "oppression" against Marathi speakers started in the state.

The MNS contested 125 out of the 288 Assembly seats in the November 20 Maharashtra elections but drew a blank. Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray too lost from Mahim in Mumbai. Also Read | Uddhav, Raj Thackeray bhai-bhai again? MNS chief’s presence at family wedding sparks reconciliation buzz

People expected the MNS to take action in these cases and it did, he added. It has become evident that “Marathi manoos” (native Maharashtrian) is being used only for the vote, the MNS chief said.