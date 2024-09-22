Raj Thackeray warns Mumbai theatre owners over ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ India release: ’Allowing Pakistani movie will be…’

The Legend Of Maula Jatt release in India: ‘Allowing Pakistani cinema to enter Maharashtra will be costly’, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray issued an ultimatum on Sunday, ahead of the proposed release of Fawad Khan's film "The Legend Of Maula Jatt" in India.

“Navratri festival will start around the time when this movie will be released. I don't want any conflict to happen in Maharashtra. And the same will not be the desire of the Chief Minister of the state, the Home Minister and the Director General of Police of the state. And we don't want any conflict.” Thackeray added.

Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan-starrer 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', which was released in 2022, is now all set to be released in Indian theatres. Director Bilal Lashari and Mahira shared the update on their official Instagram handles.

In a long post on microblogging site X, Raj Thackeray said, “Pakistani actor named Fawad Khan's movie titled 'Legend of Maula Jat' is going to release in India soon. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not allow the movie to be released in Maharashtra under any circumstances.”

“Why are films of Pakistani actors allowed to be released in India?” Thackeray added.

Day after MNS film Cinema Wing president Ameya Khopkar threatened to beat Pakistan actor Fawad Khan, Raj Thakceray said, “Everyone will remember the blow given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena when such incidents happened before this. Therefore, theater owners are now humbly requested not to fall into the trap of screening movies.”

Spouting hatered for Pakistan actors, Raj Tahckeray said, “And art knows no national boundaries, that's fine in other cases, but in Pakistan it won't work at all. What kind of action is being taken to bring artists from a country that is divided on the single issue of hatred of India, to dance and screen their films? Governments should not allow this film to be released in any state of the country, let alone Maharashtra.”

The Legend of Maula Jatt India release "Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can't wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labor of love," Director Bilal Lashari announced on social media.

The film is a remake of the iconic Pakistani classic Maula Jatt. It centers on the legendary feud between Noori Natt, portrayed by Hamza Ali Abbasi, a ruthless gang leader, and the local hero, Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan.

Notably, 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' would become the first Pakistani film in over a decade to release in Indian theatres.

Pakistani film actors banned in India Following the Uri terror attack in 2016, India implemented a ban on Pakistani artists working in the country. However, in November 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition calling for a total ban on Pakistani performers in India.