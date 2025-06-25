Rajasthan CM discusses Firozpur Feeder Reconstruction Project with his Punjab counterpart

Jaipur, Jun 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday held a telephonic discussion on the Firozpur Feeder Reconstruction Project, a joint initiative critical for the canal irrigation system in northwest Rajasthan.

According to an official statement, the ₹647.62 crore project, aimed at strengthening the Gang Canal system that serves the districts of Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC) during its 158th advisory committee meeting on April 24.

Of the total project cost, Punjab will contribute ₹379.12 crore (58.54%) and Rajasthan ₹268.50 crore (41.46%).

Sharma confirmed that Punjab's Water Resources Department has given in-principle approval to Rajasthan's share of the funding, and the proposal will be forwarded to the central government after review by Rajasthan's finance department.

"The project will enhance the Firozpur Feeder's current capacity from 11,192 cusecs to 13,842 cusecs," said CM Sharma, adding that the increased capacity will help retain surplus monsoon water that would otherwise flow toward Pakistan, benefiting over 3.14 lakh hectares of irrigated land in Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan government aims to begin construction this year and complete the project by 2027, Sharma said, noting that ₹200 crore has already been provisioned in the state's 2024-25 budget for the initiative.

The project gained momentum following Sharma's visit to Sriganganagar in April, where local farmers and representatives raised the issue. Following the visit, Sharma held talks with the Union Jal Shakti Minister, leading to clearance by CWC.