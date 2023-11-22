BJP reaches to Election Commission against Rahul Gandhi's ‘panauti’ jibe at PM Narendra Modi
Following this, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized the Congress leader and questioned the usage of such a word for the Prime Minister of India and asked the Wayanad MP to apologise.
A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘panauti’ (bad omen) for India's World Cup loss, Bharatiya Janata Party on 22 November moved the Election Commission and sought action.