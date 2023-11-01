Rajasthan Polls 2023: Congress leaders, workers protest after being denied tickets
Unhappy with the fourth and fifth list, where 156 of the 200 Assembly seats have been declared by Congress, the party workers protested about their chosen leaders being denied tickets.
With less than 4 weeks left for the Assembly Elections to take place in Rajasthan, the infighting among the Congress has begun over the allotment of party tickets and it has come to the fore, where Congress workers were seen protesting in some parts of the state on 1 November.