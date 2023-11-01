With less than 4 weeks left for the Assembly Elections to take place in Rajasthan, the infighting among the Congress has begun over the allotment of party tickets and it has come to the fore, where Congress workers were seen protesting in some parts of the state on 1 November.

Unhappy with the fourth and fifth lists, where Congress declared 156 of the 200 Assembly seats, the party workers protested about their chosen leaders being denied tickets.

Even though Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tried to ensure that those denied tickets could be accommodated in various boards, the party workers felt ditched.

The workers even took to the streets, burnt tyres and effigies, shot off letters to the party leadership, and sat on dharna.

Chairperson of the Rajasthan SC Commission – Incumbent MLA from Baseri, Khiladi Lal Bairwa – resigned from the post after being denied a ticket.

"I have been punished for speaking the truth and standing by the party leadership. I did not resign that day and was at CM residence on September 25, 2022," Bairwa told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, adding, "I will do whatever supporters will say."

Among other things, three names – ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi and party leader Dharmendra Rathore – emerged as the talking point, as they are considered close to Gehlot.

As per details, reported by NDTV, they were issued a show-cause notice by the central leadership in 2022, for their alleged rebellion ahead of the party's presidential elections.

Issues:

Despite Congress playing safe in allotting the tickets to party members, the statewide protests have begun.

Looking at the whole scenario, even BJP is also facing similar issues with the allotment of tickets, but the infighting in Congress is more as the party failed to get a simple majority of 101 in the past three polls, says political strategist Amitabh Tiwari, reported NDTV.

Factors:

Among other major factors is the shadow of the Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot feud. However, Pilot said he will decide who will be chief minister once the party wins.

Party reaction to protests:

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera is not surprised by the protests and said it's natural.

"Tickets are decided based on a process, based on surveys and consultations, and that takes time. It should take time. It is natural for some people to be disappointed. We are the winning party, just look at how much fighting is happening in the losing party. It is natural for there to be some anger in the winning party," the news website quoted Khera as saying.

