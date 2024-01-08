Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal and Narain Dass Gupta filed their nominations in Delhi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Singh has been lodged in jail over a money laundering case in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy "scam". Singh arrived at the Civil Lines venue in a police van on Monday to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. The AAP shared a video showing Singh stepping out of a police van as he arrived at the Civil Lines to file his nominations.

Sanjay Singh's father Dinesh Singh expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the AAP and its workers during his son's arrest. His wife, Anita Singh, also said, "It is a matter of happiness... he is coming from jail to file his nomination. I would like to thank CM Arvind Kejriwal for his support."

Besides Sanjay Singh, former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also filed her nomination for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Maliwal resigned from the post of chief of the DCW on Friday after the AAP nominated her as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Swati Maliwal is a women's rights activist. Before joining DCW, Maliwal worked as the advisor to the Chief Minister of Delhi on public grievances. Maliwal was a core member of the Indian Against Corruption movement.



AAP candidate Swati Maliwal files her nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

"I have just filled the nomination for Rajya Sabha and I'm very emotional. I want to thank Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh for sending a common woman like me to the Rajya Sabha," said the former DCW chairperson after filing a nomination for Rajya Sabha polls in Delhi.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said, "...AAP MP Sanjay Singh had represented (the party) earlier also...Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal has also filed her nomination so that the voice of women reaches the Rajya Sabha. All candidates are coming and they will file their nomination."

The six-year term of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Narain Dass Gupta in the Rajya Sabha ends on January 27.

As per the Election Commission's schedule, polling will take place from 9 am- 4 pm in respective state assemblies, and votes will be counted from 5 pm on January 19.

