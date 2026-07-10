Ram Mandir charity theft: AAP to launch signature campaign seeking strict punishment for accused, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the party will launch a nationwide signature campaign seeking strict punishment for the culprits in the Ram temple donations theft case. He said people have to come together and raise their voices over the matter.

Kejriwal also accused the Centre of protecting those responsible for the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“It is the duty of every Sanatan follower to ensure strict punishment for those responsible for donations theft at the Ram temple. We will launch a signature campaign in which every citizen will sign a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating their appeal,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Ram Mandir trust blocks VIP darshan passes of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra

The AAP will organise a ‘Sundar Kaand’ recital at the Japani Park in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, from where the campaign will be launched, Kejriwal said.

“The Modi government is trying to save the people responsible for donation theft at the Ram temple. People must come together against this,” Kejriwal said, as he appealed to the public to join the campaign in large numbers.

The remarks came amid the opposition's demand for a judicial probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the Ram temple's donation management system.

Also Read | Champat Rai calls Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation allegations ‘baseless’

The controversy erupted on 7 June after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Mandir, a charge rejected by then temple trust general secretary Champat Rai, who said, “Nothing noteworthy came to light during the ongoing internal audit.”

It is the duty of every Sanatan follower to ensure strict punishment for those responsible for donations theft at the Ram temple.

Based on a preliminary report submitted by an SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government, eight people involved in counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram temple were arrested.

Rai later resigned as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.