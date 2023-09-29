BSP MP Danish Ali calls on PM Modi to condemn derogatory remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and ensure ‘suitibale’ punishment for the communal remarks

Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking ‘suitable punishment’ for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri over the latter's communal remarks on the floor of Lok Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BSP MP Danish Ali on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a public statement condemning Bidhuri's behavior. In a letter to the prime minister, Ali also demanded that he be provided enhanced security in view of an "escalation of threats" against him. Noting that the Modi was not present in the House, Ali claimed that Bidhuri used "inappropriate language" when referring to the prime minister during his address.

Bidhuri's communal remarks targeting Ali during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission last Thursday sparked a furore, with opposition leaders calling for stringent action against the BJP MP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opposition parties have rallied around Ali and targeted the BJP on its MP's remarks. Several members of the Congress, TMC and NCP among others have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the strictest action against Bidhuri.

The recent incident during the special session of Parliament was not just an attack on him as an individual but an attack on the "very essence of democracy", Ali said.

Expressing grave concern as a Member of Parliament over the "recent shameful events" that occurred on the floor of the House, the BSP leader called on the prime minister, as the Leader of the House, to take note of the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As you must be aware, the situation has significantly worsened since September 21, 2023, and it has cast a shadow over the parliamentary decorum and democratic functioning of our esteemed House of which I am privileged to be a member," Ali said in his letter which he released to the media.

"In your capacity as the Leader of the House and the Prime Minister of our great nation, I trust that you would find it deeply concerning that MP Ramesh Bidhuri resorted to using unparliamentary and abusive language," Ali said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I raised an objection to the use of such language in relation to the Prime Minister, even if it was in a quotation. It is evident from the House proceedings that none of the members from the ruling party objected to my stance against the use of unparliamentary language directed at you," Ali said.

"However, when I rose and pointed out to Bidhuri's use of unparliamentary language towards you, he got rattled and reacted strongly, possibly realising his mistake. He began making highly offensive attacks against me on the floor of the House to divert the attention of the House," the BSP MP said.

"While the incident in question received condemnation from most House members, including some from the BJP, there has been a continuous effort to damage my reputation and perpetuate false claims since September 21. Despite the events on the floor of the House being evident to everyone, certain members have chosen to spread falsehoods about my behaviour," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ali said that members like BJP MP Nishikant Dubey have even gone as far as to disseminate "absolute falsehoods" against him by asserting that he made certain remarks which provoked Bidhuri when it is clear that those remarks were made by the BJP lawmaker himself during his address.

"In addition to Bidhuri's threat of confronting me outside Parliament, in a manner more akin to a street altercation than a parliamentary setting, certain unknown individuals are persistently sending me threatening and menacing messages," Ali said in his letter to the prime minister.

Ali said he believes that as the Leader of the House in Lok Sabha, it is the PM's responsibility to ensure free speech and well-being of all Members of Parliament, irrespective of political affiliations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Danish Ali's 4 demands from PM Modi In his letter, Ali made a series of demands of the prime minister Narendra Modi, including that he make a public statement from his office condemning such behaviour and reaffirming the commitment towards maintaining highest standards of parliamentary proceedings.

He also demanded that accountability be fixed at the earliest on the "reprehensible conduct" of Bidhuri and the BJP MP be "suitably punished" so that no one can repeat such an act ever in the House.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!