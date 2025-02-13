Ranveer Allahbadia controversy fallout: A parliamentary committee headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, seeks its response by February 17 on the measures. This move follows an outcry over Allahbadia's remarks on the YouTube show "India's Got Latent," which many deemed vulgar and offensive.

The parliamentary panel is specifically seeking details on the measures, including potential amendments to existing laws, needed to prevent similar incidents of "obscene and vulgar" from recurring on media platforms, including Over-the-Top (OTT) services.

Meanwhile, disregarding pleas for a deferred date, the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Cyber Cell have asked comedian Samay Raina to join the ongoing investigation into the row over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia‘s ‘watch parents have sex’ remark on India's Got Latent, within four days, that is by February 17.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske even raised the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy during Zero Hour in Parliament, on Tuesday, demanding a law to regulate social media content.

On 11 February, it was reported that the row over Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks reached Parliament, and the Standing Committee on Information Technology is likely to summon Allahbadia, popularly known as ‘BeerBiceps.’

The situation surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia has intensified following numerous complaints from Members of Parliament and law enforcement regarding his offensive remarks made during an episode of the YouTube show “India’s Got Latent.”

In light of the backlash, the controversial episode has been removed from YouTube, and Allahbadia has issued an apology for his comments. However, the incident has escalated into a significant controversy, with increasing demands for accountability against him and others involved.

FIRs has been lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia in Assam's Guwahati, Indore, and by the Cyber Crime Cell of Maharashtra Police.