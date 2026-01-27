Rapid buildup of Chinese military fuels corruption scandals
Summary
A purge of military elite shows the risk of a sudden surge in military spending—and of crossing Xi Jinping.
HONG KONG—Decades of spending increases have helped China build one of the world’s most substantial militaries, stirring fears that it could seize Taiwan or provoke a clash over territorial disputes with neighbors such as Japan or the Philippines.
