Ravindra Chavan appointed as working state President of Maharashtra BJP

BJP Organisational Change in Maharashtra: Union Minister for Health and BJP senior leader JP Nadda has appointed former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan as the working state president of Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party. The move comes as incumbent Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been appointed as a minister in Mahayuti 2.0 government in Maharashtra. Chavan was the public works minister in the Mahayuti government in its first term.

Ravindra Chavan, a close associate of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who represents Dombivli, had failed to make it to the Cabinet for Mahayuti 2.0 government. Atleast four ministers from previous government — Sudhir Mungantiwar, Suresh Khade, Ravindra Chavan, Vijaykumar Gavit — were dropped.

In December a senior BJP leader had informed Hindustan Times, party leadership wants to appoint a new face as state BJP president. Ravindra Chavan is a Maratha and did a remarkable job in handling party organisation in Konkan.

"The new state president’s role will be important in the elections to local bodies and municipal corporations across the state that are likely to be held early next year,” the senior BJP leader had informed HT.

Ravindra Chavan is a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elected in 2009, 2014, 2019, and 2024 from the Dombivali Assembly of Maharashtra.

On 28 December, Ravindra Chavan was appointed as head of the state BJP's committee to oversee organisation planning.

The announcement was made by revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, also the state unit chief of the party. The party's organisational planning campaign was launched in Nagpur on December 21.

The agenda of the 'Sanghathan Parv Samiti' includes membership drives and organisational appointments.

The HT report also adds that BJP is also likely to replace Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar with a new face.

