Realism About a Trump Presidency
SummaryHe would be a lame duck and so would Biden, when the world needs real leadership.
Donald Trump might be president again. What would he do? This question is a hard one because Mr. Trump doesn’t actually tell us and also because his opponents do, constantly. I had an epiphany after the 2016 Republican convention watching ABC News on a Sunday morning. Ah, I said. Mr. Trump is so disreputable that supposedly reputable journalists feel free to put words in his mouth, knowing they won’t be chastised by their fellows or employers for fabrication.