Realism About a Trump Presidency

Donald Trump might be president again. What would he do? This question is a hard one because Mr. Trump doesn’t actually tell us and also because his opponents do, constantly. I had an epiphany after the 2016 Republican convention watching ABC News on a Sunday morning. Ah, I said. Mr. Trump is so disreputable that supposedly reputable journalists feel free to put words in his mouth, knowing they won’t be chastised by their fellows or employers for fabrication.

But at least the nature of the last Trump presidency is recognized in backhanded fashion. Every “Trump is Hitler/dictator/end of the world" argument starts with the premise that, this time, he won’t be thwarted by his inexperience or appointees. And indeed Trump pilot fish at a couple of think tanks have engaged in a self-pleasuring activity of making “plans" for his presidency, not unusual for the type. And yet this has nothing to do with anything.

Mr. Trump’s is a ratings-based politics. It’s not poll-based, much less policy- or ideology-based. His primary interest is in creating episodes using familiar props—NATO, the Supreme Court, Nafta—to show himself a dramatically effective actor in contrast to the established political class. If he can’t get the results he wants, as he often can’t, he hands matters back to this establishment and turns elsewhere.

His bad policies are mainly bad in a conventional, indeed overly familiar Remocrat-Depublican way. Protectionism for special interests. Spendthriftism. Sanctimonious refusal to acknowledge runaway entitlements.

But to borrow from a British prime minister, the presidency is primarily about matters that arise. Tom Friedman in the New York Times credits Mr. Trump with out-sharking Bibi Netanyahu. Mr. Trump rejected a Pentagon strike on Iran because it risked too many innocent lives. Whether true or not, Mr. Trump claims to have nonplussed Russia’s and China’s leaders by suggesting, however implausibly, he would nuke them if they engaged in aggression. They didn’t.

Banker Jamie Dimon, like 50 before him since 2015, at Davos last week urged a reconciliation of elites and Trumpism, but now in the spirit of recognizing a reality that’s come to pass. China relations have irrevocably changed. Mr. Trump uses the epithet “globalist" in every second sentence, but the globalist moment is dead, with the rise of supply-chain protectionism, with the growing national-security restraints on trade, cultural exchange and immigration.

Messrs. Biden and Trump have a lot in common, if you are not a partisan who lies to himself. They are old, beset by corruption baggage that lends suspicions to their craving for office. Ironically even more so in Mr. Biden’s case: Seeking re-election is hardly compulsory on his part, elicits no enthusiasm from fellow Democrats, and is increasingly seen as handing a winnable election to Mr. Trump.

Jan. 6 was a grotty outcome, but grotty too were Russia collusion and the Hunter Biden complications. Mitt Romney tells the Times: “As a Biden campaign theme, I think the threat to democracy pitch is a bust." House GOPers in unsafe Biden-leaning seats have started endorsing Mr. Trump. Liberal writer Jonathan Chait, in New York magazine, frets that the urgency is leaking out of the left’s Stop Trump hysteria. He underemphasizes a reason: The public is not buying the hysteria and is unimpressed by the hysterics.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden also have in common that both would be lame ducks, important, in my mind, because of one thing that remains undone. Even as he aided Ukraine, Mr. Biden failed to seek a big, signaling increase in the Pentagon budget. If, on Oct. 7, the U.S. had been one year into a major, bipartisan rearmament I suspect Iran and its proxies would have thought differently. It’s the one policy signal that might yet preserve the peace. In his piecemealing of Ukraine, Mr. Biden is said to fear Russian escalation; the escalation he may really fear is in the salience of the world situation for the American voter, who already questions whether he’s up to the job. He doesn’t want voters thinking about war and peace in the voting booth.

In the wake of his New Hampshire surrender, most Ron DeSantis postmortems are wrong. He correctly calculated he couldn’t knock Mr. Trump out; he had to hope for Trump self-destruction or Trump fatigue to take hold among GOP voters, the opposite of which happened thanks to the Dem indictments.

Then there’s Nikki Haley—young, forceful, blessed with a steely cynicism about politics left out of many profiles. The press this week tried to make an issue out of questionable finagles by which, not having been born to wealth, but also not stooping to the means of LBJ or Mr. Biden, she finessed an income for her family when she was a part-time South Carolina legislator making $22,000 a year.

Good. She’s no Jimmy Carter. Voters have had a master class in the Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump-Joe Biden era about the difference between personal virtue and political effectiveness in the world that exists.