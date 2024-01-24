Realism About a Trump Presidency

Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden also have in common that both would be lame ducks, important, in my mind, because of one thing that remains undone. Even as he aided Ukraine, Mr. Biden failed to seek a big, signaling increase in the Pentagon budget. If, on Oct. 7, the U.S. had been one year into a major, bipartisan rearmament I suspect Iran and its proxies would have thought differently. It’s the one policy signal that might yet preserve the peace. In his piecemealing of Ukraine, Mr. Biden is said to fear Russian escalation; the escalation he may really fear is in the salience of the world situation for the American voter, who already questions whether he’s up to the job. He doesn’t want voters thinking about war and peace in the voting booth.