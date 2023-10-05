Rebellion That Took Down McCarthy Was More Than a Decade in the Making
The vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker took only about an hour. But it was just the latest act in a rebellion among conservative lawmakers and voters that has been unfolding for 13 years—one that has promoted and then discarded the past three Republican speakers.