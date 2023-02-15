Recent left-wing triumphs in Latin America may prove short-lived

There may be several reasons for this. One is a rise in support for conservative values of religion, family and patria (fatherland). “Religiosity probably hasn’t increased but it probably has become a more important factor in how people vote," says Noam Lupu of LAPOP. Another, says Esther Solano of the University of São Paulo, is a fear of falling in the social order. This is marked among members of the fragile new lower-middle class, who see themselves as self-made and favour economic freedom. Elsewhere, the left’s championing of indigenous peoples has prompted a recent defence by some conservative polemicists of the “civilising" value of the Spanish colonial conquest of America.