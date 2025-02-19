Rekha Gupta all set to take oath as Delhi CM: Here are 7 challenges before Shalimar Bagh MLA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday appointed first time MLA Rekha Gupta as the Chief Minister of Delhi. With this announcement, the national capital was granted it's fourth female chief minister. Rekha Gupta and her cabinet members are set to take oath on February 20, Thursday.

However, as BJP takes over from AAP, that governed Delhi for ten years, there are major challenges that lies ahead for the saffron party and Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta.

Let's Take a Look

Delivering Delhi Election Promises The BJP made several big-ticket promises to Delhi’s voters, particularly to women. The party pledged to provide financial assistance of ₹2,500 to women beneficiaries by March 8 (International Women’s Day). Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had assured that this was “Modi’s guarantee.”

In addition, the party promised ₹21,000 as aid to pregnant women, among other welfare schemes.

Cleaning of River Yamuna Cleaning the Yamuna River presents a major challenge for the newly elected BJP government in Delhi. The ambitious plan, launched on February 16, 2025, aims to restore the polluted river within three years through a four-pronged strategy focusing on waste removal, drain cleaning, and sewage treatment plant upgrades and construction.

With PM Modi emphasising Yamuna's restoration, the BJP's success hinges on effectively executing this complex project and meeting its 2027 deadline.

Maintaining Fiscal Stability One of the biggest reasons for Arvind Kejriwal’s success in Delhi was the AAP government’s welfare schemes, including free water, electricity, healthcare (mohalla clinics), and improved education in government schools. The BJP, too, has promised similar welfare measures in its Sankalp Patra (manifesto).

Maintaining Delhi's fiscal stability presents a significant challenge for BJP CM-designate Rekha Gupta, especially with promises of welfare schemes reminiscent of the previous AAP government.

Rekha Gupta's administration must strike a delicate balance between fulfilling these social welfare commitments and ensuring fiscal prudence to avoid straining the economy.

While the Delhi Budget analysis by experts for 2024-25 estimates a revenue surplus, it's also 35% lower than the revised estimate for 2023-24, and the fiscal deficit is targeted at ₹6,565 crore

Delhi Air Pollution A recurring crisis is the smog that chokes the national capital every year. Delhi’s air pollution crisis worsens every winter due to stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollution. The outgoing AAP government struggled to control the hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, often reaching the severe category.

The BJP government will need to focus on long-term solutions such as expanding green cover, promoting electric vehicles, and improving waste management to make a significant impact on Delhi’s air quality.

Civic Issues Street and sewage cleaning pose significant challenges for BJP CM Rekha Gupta as her administration seeks to address persistent issues affecting Delhi's urban infrastructure.

Following AAP government's missed December 2023 deadline to treat all sewage generated in Delhi, the Rekha Gupta administration is now under pressure to enhance its sewage treatment capacity and manage overflowing drains effectively.

With Delhi producing approximately 792 million gallons of sewage daily, according to official data, only 667 million gallons can be treated by existing facilities, leading to untreated wastewater entering the Yamuna River.

Water Shortage and Electricity Supply Water shortage and erratic electricity supply remain long-standing issues in Delhi. Many parts of the city continue to suffer from irregular water supply, worsened by the pollution of the Yamuna River.

The BJP has vowed to provide clean drinking water, but ensuring consistent availability and quality will be a tough task.

Power supply is another major concern. After the BJP’s victory, AAP leaders criticized the party over power outages. The new government will have to prove its efficiency by delivering uninterrupted electricity across Delhi.

Maintaining Balance between New Face and Old Guard Rekha Gupta emerged as the dark horse within BJP. The saffron party has obviously annoyed the old guard like Guptas and Vermas (Parvesh and Vijendra) who have been with BJP for long, in choosing a first time MLA as the Delhi CM. In that scenario, it was be a challenge for Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta to strike a balance between the new and old faces of BJP, and evidently avoid dissent.