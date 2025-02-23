AAP left public exchequer ’empty’, alleges CM Rekha Gupta, assures ₹2,500 aid scheme for women

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday alleged that the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government left the public exchequer ‘empty’ before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took over.

CM Rekha Gupta, however, assured that the scheme to provide ₹2,500 a month to women in the national capital — a key poll promise of the BJP — would be launched with ‘detailed planning’.

CM Rekha Gupta's claims In a press conference, Rekha Gupta mentioned that the government had held several meetings over the past three days to review the financial status.

“During these meetings with officials, we recorded the financial condition... the previous government had left the public exchequer empty,” she stated.

The Delhi Chief Minister was responding to a question related to the monthly assistance of ₹2,500 to women. “This is an important scheme for women in Delhi and we will implement it with detailed planning,” she said.

The Aam Admi Party has not made any comment about the claim, yet.

BJP's promise of ₹ 2,500 to women Previously, Rekha Gupta had announced that the first installment of the monthly aid will be credited to the accounts of all eligible women by March 8.

“Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfil all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100% get monetary support into their accounts by March 8,” the Delhi CM had said.

‘AAP will have to answer for every rupee’ Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta also attended a BJP legislative party meeting. She said the first Assembly session would be held on Monday, February 24, and a new Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected.