BJP govt to table 14 CAG reports on AAP regime in Delhi assembly today| Full list

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will table 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports about the performance of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in the Delhi assembly today. The first session of new Delhi assembly began amid uproar on February 24.

Half of these have been pending for over 500 days while others for about 300 days, according to reports. The oldest among them pending for laying in the house since August 2, 2023 is the State Finances Audit Report of the year that ended March 31, 2022, according to a report in News18.

Advertisement

Also Read | Vijender Gupta takes over as Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly

These reports include critical audits and assessments of various government programmes and initiatives. The 'delay' in presenting these reports had raised concerns about accountability of the AAP government in Delhi.

CAG Report on Pollution One of the reports to be tabled is the ‘Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi, 2021.’ Among other findings, the report flags air quality monitoring stations located near trees and roads leading to skewed readings, Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) being issued at the same time for two vehicles and no account of money collected in taxes to build parking facilities in the city, among other pollution-related issues.

The BJP has accused the AAP of failing to table these 14 reports. In December 2024, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena censured former CM Atishi for failing to present CAG reports before the Assembly and also called for a special session on December 19-20.

Advertisement

BJP-AAP war of words Saxena pointed out that despite consistent reminders, the CAG reports had been withheld for two years. He described the government's failure to lay these reports as a "deliberate lapse" and criticized the administration for its lack of transparency.

CM Rekha Gupta has also accused the previous government of "misusing" people's "hard-earned" money and said they would have to account for every penny. "We remain true to the commitments we made for Delhi and they will be fulfilled," Gupta said.

Former Chief Minister Atishi, also leader of opposition (LoP), has called the BJP’s allegations an attempt to mislead. She said she had forwarded the reports to the Assembly Speaker before the elections.

Of 14 total reports, four are Finance accounts and appropriation Accounts prepared by Controller of Accounts of Delhi government from 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Advertisement

The BJP stormed back to power in Delhi after 27 years, ending AAP’s 10-year run in power.

Here is a complete list of CAG reports to be tabled: 1- State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2021.

2- Revenue, Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs for the years ended March 31 2020 and 2021.

3- Performance Audit of Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi for the year ended March 31, 2021.

4- Performance Audit of Children in Need of Care and Protection for the year ended March 31, 2021.

5- State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2022.

6- Performance Audit on Liquor Supply in Delhi.

7-State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2023.

Advertisement

8-Performance Audit on Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services.

Also Read | LIC receives ₹57.2 crore GST notice from Delhi Government

9-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India on "Functioning of Delhi Transport Corporation

10-Performance Audit Report of Comptroller & Auditor General of India for the year ending on March 31, 2022.

11-Finance Accounts of 2021-22.

12-Appropriation Accounts of 2021-22.

13-Finance Accounts 2022-23.

14- Appropriation Accounts 2022-23.

(With ANI inputs)

We remain true to the commitments we made for Delhi and they will be fulfilled.