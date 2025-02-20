First-time MLA Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday, February 20. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took oath at the Ramlila ground in the national capital in a grand show of strength that marks the party's return to power in the city after nearly 27 years.

The grand ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP top brass as well as NDA chief ministers.

Gupta thanked the people of the national capital for putting faith in her. "Thank you Delhi," she told ANI on the day.

Rekha Gupta: 4th woman to lead national capital Rekha Gupta became the fourth woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dixit and Atishi. She is currently the second woman chief minister in India after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and the only one in NDA-ruled states.

Speaking on her oathtaking, Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said how Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enabled women to take leadership positions and that the party will work to help the people of Delhi.

“PM Narendra Modi has enabled women empowerment in Delhi... Our government will work for the people of Delhi, considering the gravity of the mandate that they have given to the BJP in Delhi elections,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ahead of her oathtaking, the 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh announced a Women’s Day gift for Delhi citizens. Rekha Gupta said that her government will credit the first instalment of ₹2,500 to accounts of eligible women.

Will Rekha Gupta fulfil BJP’s promises to women? The BJP in his manifesto in January announced several benefits for women. One of them was the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’, under which the party promised that it will credit ₹2,500 to accounts of eligible women every month.

Rekha Gupta has already made announcements towards fulfilling the first promise. However, this is not the only one.

The BJP in its manifesto had also announced six nutritional kits for women. Additionally, it said that ₹21,000 will be given to pregnant women.

The PM Modi-led party further promised a ₹500 subsidy on LPG cylinders for poor women in Delhi. Additionally, it vowed to provide one free cylinder on every Holi and Diwali to families of eligible women.

Narendra Modi congratulates Rekha Gupta Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to congratulate new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.