The newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on February 24 took oath as Member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi. Along with the Delhi CM, the cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Indraj Singh also took oath as Members of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi.

The first session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday, with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely taking the oath as Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas. AAP leader Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat who is elected from the Sultanpur Majra constituency in Delhi also took oath. CM Gupta will move a motion to elect BJP MLA Vijender Gupta as the speaker of the legislative assembly. According to the List of Business, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa will second the motion.

VK Saxena to address assembly on February 25 According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena will address the assembly on February 25, following which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled. Later that day, the assembly will open the floor for the motion of thanks on the LG's address.

On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks will begin at 11:00 AM, after which the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will take place.

CAG report to be tabled on February 25 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday announced that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports would be tabled at the assembly session. This came as the Chief Minister earlier accused the previous government of "misusing" people's "hard-earned" money and said that they would have to account for every penny.

Speaking on the CAG report to be tabled, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said," The person whose politics started based on the CAG report is Arvind Kejriwal and the party's called AAP. They always escaped answerability. The public has shown them the door now. Now, it is BJP's responsibility to table the CAG report in the Legislative Assembly and expose Arvind Kejriwal's corruption before the country."

Congress leader Pawan Khera also supported the descision saying, "Under a democratic system, CAG reports should be tabled "...During our tenures, CAG reports used to be tabled..."