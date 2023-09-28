Remembering the Yom Kippur War in a Divided Israel
Fifty years ago this month, the Jewish state survived a surprise attack by its Arab neighbors. Some veterans of the conflict see the country’s current political divisions as no less dangerous.
Recently, while walking in a Tel Aviv park, I was approached by a well-dressed, elderly man who recognized me—I once served as Israel’s ambassador to the U.S.—and asked for a moment of my time. “Fifty years ago, I was a tank commander in Sinai," he began, “firing at enemy tanks only 10 yards away." Carrying his wounded to an aid station, he saw row after row of Israeli dead. “I see those bodies before me every day of my life."