Repeated raids in Gaza raise prospect of endless war
Omar Abdel-Baqui , Marcus Walker , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Mar 2024, 09:05 PM IST
SummaryAn emerging insurgency in parts of the enclave that Israeli forces previously cleared threatens to extend the fighting.
Israeli forces are fighting in a growing number of places in the Gaza Strip that they previously took and withdrew from, showing how Israel is struggling to eliminate Hamas and bring the Palestinian enclave under its control.
