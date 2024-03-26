Repeated raids in Gaza raise prospect of endless war

Israel is also grappling with how to oust Hamas from the city of Rafah on Gaza’s southern border with Egypt, where it says Hamas’s battalions are still intact. About 1.4 million civilians are sheltering in Rafah, most of them refugees from other parts of Gaza. The U.S. is urging Israel not to launch a major ground assault there, warning of disastrous humanitarian consequences, but Netanyahu said his forces will proceed with or without U.S. backing.